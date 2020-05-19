Global  

Asia Today: Australia disappointed by China’s barley tariffs

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Australia’s trade minister has described as “deeply disappointing” China’s decision to place tariffs of around 80% on Australian barley in a dispute that has been linked to Australian support for a coronavirus inquiry. The tariffs that take effect Tuesday come a week after China banned beef imports from Australia’s four largest abattoirs […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia's got beef with China over trade

Australia's got beef with China over trade 01:11

 After Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus, trade tensions have been rising between Canberra and Beijing. David Doyle reports.

