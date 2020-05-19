Global  

Trump wants to see 7.6% payroll tax cut: White House economic director

Reuters Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants to see a 7.6% cut in the payroll tax, hoping it will help staunch economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Refuses To Unveil Obama's Portrait At The White House

Trump Refuses To Unveil Obama's Portrait At The White House 00:33

 President Donald Trump is breaking a 40-year tradition. NBC News reports he will not hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama's portrait. The ceremony was an honored tradition by presidents from both parties. Trump and Obama have an extraordinarily...

