Trump wants to see 7.6% payroll tax cut: White House economic director
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump wants to see a 7.6% cut in the payroll tax, hoping it will help staunch economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
