Arctic blast could cause coldest Veterans Day ever to hit Minneapolis and Chicago Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Winter is still over a month away, but hundreds of cold temperature records are about to get shattered. A new blast of arctic air is descending across the country, from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. It could be the coldest Veterans Day on record in Minneapolis and Chicago. Jeff Berardelli reports. 👓 View full article

