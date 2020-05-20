Global  

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on "The Morning Show's" message to men: "Check yourself at the door"

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Two of Hollywood’s biggest names, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are teaming up for "The Morning Show" as the leading ladies and executive producers of the new Apple TV+ series. From the Me Too movement’s impact on the series to how they drew from their own experiences, “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King spoke to Aniston and Witherspoon about the project.
