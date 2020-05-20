Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon interview real morning show host Gayle King

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star in the new Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," got a chance to interview a real morning show host, Gayle King. The two asked the "CBS This Morning" co-host about her routine and what it takes to put together a news show every day. Watch King's conversation about the new series on Thursday, October 31 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 to 9 a.m. ET/PT. 👓 View full article

