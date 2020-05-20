Global  

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon interview real morning show host Gayle King

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star in the new Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show," got a chance to interview a real morning show host, Gayle King. The two asked the "CBS This Morning" co-host about her routine and what it takes to put together a news show every day. Watch King's conversation about the new series on Thursday, October 31 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 to 9 a.m. ET/PT.
