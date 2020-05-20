Ohio high school senior missing after telling her mother she was headed to tanning appointment

Social media movement to Adopt-A-Senior aims help celebrate high school class of 2020 The coronavirus pandemic cut short the school year for all Ohio students but for high school seniors, the shorter school year and social distancing guidelines means the end to year-end activities such..

Colorado mum with terminal cancer sees daughter graduate high school



A mother dying of pancreatic cancer got to see her daughter graduate from school when the high school graduation ceremony was brought to her hospital room. In April 2020 Lexi Roan posted the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:30 Published on April 28, 2020