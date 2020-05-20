Global  

Ohio high school senior missing after telling her mother she was headed to tanning appointment

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Madison Bell's car was found in a church parking lot with the keys in the ignition. The 18-year-old went missing Sunday morning, police say.
 
