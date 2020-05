Letter threatens families with unpaid lunch debt with sending children to foster care Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A school district in Pennsylvania sent a letter home to parents of children with unpaid lunch debt, threatening to call child welfare authorities. Andy Mehalshick of CBS Scranton affiliate WYOU reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this