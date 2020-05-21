|
Michigan flooding forces thousands to evacuate
|
|
Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Floodwaters that overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in Central Michigan now threaten a Dow Superfund site and downstream communities. (May 21)
|
|
