Michigan flooding forces thousands to evacuate

USATODAY.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Floodwaters that overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in Central Michigan now threaten a Dow Superfund site and downstream communities. (May 21)
 
News video: Thousands forced to evacuate after two dams fail in Michigan

Thousands forced to evacuate after two dams fail in Michigan 01:12

 Midland, Michigan could be under more than 2 metres of water as severe flooding continues to unfold. Two dams failed on May 19, causing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Michigan Town Submerged Under 5 Feet of Water [Video]

Michigan Town Submerged Under 5 Feet of Water

Rising floodwaters displaced thousands of Michigan residents on Wednesday. According to Reuters, the raging waters were unleashed by two dam failures. The rising water submerged parts of the town of..

Widespread devastation in mid-Michigan [Video]

Widespread devastation in mid-Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump Wednesday, requesting federal aid in response to the devastating flooding in Midland County.

Michigan flooding forces thousands to flee, threatens chemical plant

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and...
Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and...
