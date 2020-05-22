Global  

CNN's Jim Acosta on covering the Trump White House

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020
Candidate and then President Trump has repeatedly attacked the news media, calling stories he dislikes "fake news," while also spreading false statements from the lectern and via Twitter. CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who has been called the "enemy of the people" by the president, says the press corps' responsibility these days is not just to call balls and strikes, but also fouls. He talks with his colleague, CBS News' White House correspondent Chip Reid, about the role of the press corps today, and about his new book, "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."
