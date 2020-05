Missing hiker Amanda Eller released from hospital today Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A woman who spent 17 days in a Maui forest was released from the hospital today. Amanda Eller was found late Friday, dehydrated and injured and very lucky to be alive. Jonathan Vigliotti has her remarkable story. 👓 View full article

