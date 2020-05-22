Global  

Suzanne Morphew disappearance: Law enforcement searching residential property near Salida for missing Chaffee County woman

Denver Post Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Authorities are searching a residential property on the east side of Salida for missing Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Susanne Morphew Missing Woman Investigation Centers Around The Home

Susanne Morphew Missing Woman Investigation Centers Around The Home 00:42

 The investigation into the disappearance of 49-year-old Susanne Morphew in Chaffee County continues, with investigators following up on tips -- and holding her home.

Recent related news from verified sources

Missing Chaffee County woman’s home is part of the ongoing investigation

The home of a missing Chaffee County woman is now part of the investigation and more than 200 tips have been left on a phone line dedicated to the...
Denver Post

Reward in search for woman missing in Chaffee County increased to $200,000

The reward for the safe return of a 49-year-old bicyclist who has been missing since Sunday in Chaffee County has been increased to $200,000.
Denver Post

