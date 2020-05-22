Preliminary results from two leading vaccine trials show promise
Friday, 22 May 2020 () There's encouraging news from the two leading experimental coronavirus vaccine trials. Researchers in both trials have reported the presence of antibodies in volunteers after injecting them with experimental vaccines. Charlie D'Agata reports in the series "Racing to a Cure."
Two studies on monkeys published Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving COVID-19 may result in immunity from reinfection. In a separate published study Inovio Pharmaceuticals said its experimental vaccine produced positive results in animal trials. Conway G. Gittens has...