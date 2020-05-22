Global  

Preliminary results from two leading vaccine trials show promise

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
There's encouraging news from the two leading experimental coronavirus vaccine trials. Researchers in both trials have reported the presence of antibodies in volunteers after injecting them with experimental vaccines. Charlie D'Agata reports in the series "Racing to a Cure."
