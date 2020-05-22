New video shows Sandra Bland's arrest from her perspective
Friday, 22 May 2020 () New video shows a 2015 traffic stop which led to Sandra Bland's arrest and days later, her death in a Texas cell. The trooper who arrested her said he feared for his safety. But as Mireya Villarreal reports, this video seems to tell a different story.
New video shows the steps employees will have to go through when the Bellagio reopens. MGM resorts CEO sent this video to employees, walking them through what the return to work process will look like.