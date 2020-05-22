Global  

New video shows Sandra Bland's arrest from her perspective

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
New video shows a 2015 traffic stop which led to Sandra Bland's arrest and days later, her death in a Texas cell. The trooper who arrested her said he feared for his safety. But as Mireya Villarreal reports, this video seems to tell a different story.
