You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus prank: Police officer approach "woman" at the beach



A unsuspecting police officer approaches a woman on Carnon Beach in France during lockdown. However, he's soon going to realize that it's just a blow-up doll. Epic prank! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 6 days ago Former Police Officer Says She Was Swindled By Dog Breeder Chandra Klem



A former police officer says she was swindled by accused serial scammer Chandra Klem, and now she is collecting names to try to shut the supposed bad breeder down. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:54 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this