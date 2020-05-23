Global  

What Memorial Day will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Saturday, 23 May 2020
Memorial Day weekend will usher in the unofficial start of summer as all 50 states loosen coronavirus restrictions. However, officials are imploring people to adhere to guidelines set at beaches and restaurants to offset a potential spike in COVID-19 cases. Michael George looks at what some popular destinations are doing to prepare for a safe long weekend.
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: Coronavirus To Impact Memorial Day Weekend

Coronavirus To Impact Memorial Day Weekend 02:17

 With the sunshine and the promise of a three day holiday weekend, who can blame restaurant owners for longing to open things up. What will Memorial Day look like during the coronavirus pandemic? KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Expect To Pay More This Memorial Day For Hamburgers Due To Disruptions In Supply Chain [Video]

Expect To Pay More This Memorial Day For Hamburgers Due To Disruptions In Supply Chain

Your Memorial Day hamburgers may cost more this year. Tom Wait reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published
Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19 [Video]

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19

Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to hit a record low this year, with air travel down 88% and due to the pandemic. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published

Honoring military heroes this Memorial Day amid coronavirus outbreak

Memorial Day weekend is typically full of parades, flag ceremonies and other large group activities to honor fallen military heroes, but during the COVID-19...
FOXNews.com

Jersey Shore comeback? Murphy says NJ beaches will reopen before Memorial Day as coronavirus cases decline

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state's beaches along the Jersey Shore will reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend, with social distancing restrictions...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPR

