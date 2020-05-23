What Memorial Day will look like amid the coronavirus pandemic
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Memorial Day weekend will usher in the unofficial start of summer as all 50 states loosen coronavirus restrictions. However, officials are imploring people to adhere to guidelines set at beaches and restaurants to offset a potential spike in COVID-19 cases. Michael George looks at what some popular destinations are doing to prepare for a safe long weekend.
With the sunshine and the promise of a three day holiday weekend, who can blame restaurant owners for longing to open things up. What will Memorial Day look like during the coronavirus pandemic? KDKA's John Shumway reports.