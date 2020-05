Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Zach Williams' friends urged him to turn his journal entries into song lyrics. Now, with bandmates Kanene Pipkin and Brian Elmquist, they make up The Lone Bellow — a widely-acclaimed group whose albums have often landed on best-of-the-year lists. They released their fourth collection, "Half Moon Light," in February. The joined "CBS This Morning's" Saturday Sessions from their homes in Nashville to perform "Wonder."