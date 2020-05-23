Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Memorial Day weekend brings familiar summer scenes with a COVID-19 twist

Delawareonline Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Memorial Day weekend at the Delaware beaches brought surprisingly beautiful weather, but not the crowds resort towns and businesses usually bank on.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Memorial Day travel and the race to find a vaccine

Memorial Day travel and the race to find a vaccine 01:30

 Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer travel season but will the coronavirus pandemic raise concerns about traveling? TMJ4's Charles Benson talked with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar other efforts to reopen and the race to find a vaccine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Old Tucson reopens for Memorial Day weekend [Video]

Old Tucson reopens for Memorial Day weekend

A Tucson family-friendly entertainment attraction has reopened its doors for a limited time for Memorial Day weekend.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:57Published
Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic [Video]

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wary U.S. embarks on Memorial Day weekend amid rain at COVID-19 epicenter

Memorial Day weekend, which culminates in ceremonies to honor U.S. military dead, got off to a cautious start on Saturday, especially in rain-soaked New York,...
Reuters

Trump golfs as wary U.S. embarks on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend, which culminates in gatherings to honor U.S. military dead, got off to a cautious start on Saturday, especially in rain-soaked New York,...
Reuters Also reported by •MashableThe Next WebNewsySeattlePI.comCBS 2

Tweets about this