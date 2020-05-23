Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf



Recent related videos from verified sources Fisherman's Wharf Pier 45 Fire: SFPD News Conference



San Francisco fire officials held a news conference Saturday afternoon to update the media on the status of the battle to save Fisherman's Wharf ships and businesses. (5-23-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 15:52 Published 8 hours ago Firefighters battle massive fire on San Fran’s Pier 45



Fire crews battled a massive blaze at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, saving a historic WWII vessel, but not before losing a quarter of Pier 45, local media reported. This report produced by.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources San Francisco fire: Fisherman's Wharf engulfed by flames Over 100 firefighters helped to stop the blaze, which threatened a historic ship from World War II.

BBC News 1 hour ago



Four-alarm fire at Fisherman's Wharf destroys warehouse, offices A four-alarm fire that broke out at Pier 45 in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf area early Saturday morning destroyed a warehouse. The fire started at around...

bizjournals 11 hours ago



