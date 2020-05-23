Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship before firefighters brought the flames under control.
A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending thick smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien before firefighters brought the flames under control. Team coverage from Da Lin and Kenny Choi. (5-23-20)