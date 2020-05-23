Global  

Fire destroys warehouse on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf

Denver Post Saturday, 23 May 2020
A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending a thick plume of smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to a historic World War II-era ship before firefighters brought the flames under control.
News video: Fire Destroys Pier 45 Warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

Fire Destroys Pier 45 Warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf 05:07

 A fire engulfed a warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf early Saturday, sending thick smoke over the waterfront and threatening to spread to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien before firefighters brought the flames under control. Team coverage from Da Lin and Kenny Choi. (5-23-20)

Fisherman's Wharf Pier 45 Fire: SFPD News Conference [Video]

Fisherman's Wharf Pier 45 Fire: SFPD News Conference

San Francisco fire officials held a news conference Saturday afternoon to update the media on the status of the battle to save Fisherman's Wharf ships and businesses. (5-23-20)

Firefighters battle massive fire on San Fran’s Pier 45 [Video]

Firefighters battle massive fire on San Fran’s Pier 45

Fire crews battled a massive blaze at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, saving a historic WWII vessel, but not before losing a quarter of Pier 45, local media reported. This report produced by..

San Francisco fire: Fisherman's Wharf engulfed by flames

Over 100 firefighters helped to stop the blaze, which threatened a historic ship from World War II.
Four-alarm fire at Fisherman's Wharf destroys warehouse, offices

A four-alarm fire that broke out at Pier 45 in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf area early Saturday morning destroyed a warehouse. The fire started at around...
