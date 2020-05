Extra, Extra: Toronto's "Bothersome" Pandemic Public Urination Problem Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The United States almost has 100,000 COVID-19 deaths; there was final "viral infusion" from Europe into the United States; the exploding hand sanitizer story got fact checked; and more. [ more β€Ί ] The United States almost has 100,000 COVID-19 deaths; there was final "viral infusion" from Europe into the United States; the exploding hand sanitizer story got fact checked; and more. [ more β€Ί ] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NYC Headshots Extra, Extra: Toronto's "Bothersome" Pandemic Public Urination Problem https://t.co/AicogC6vea https://t.co/Og6uKwNEFr 3 hours ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QFqta Extra, Extra: Toronto's "Bothersome" Pandemic Public Urination Problem… https://t.co/zuq5M6RfNa 9 hours ago