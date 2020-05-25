Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal power grab'

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom, claim vote-by-mail order is 'brazen power grab'

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's Secretary...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

AlertsFoxNews

Fox News Alerts GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal power grab' https://t.co/oMZhkVNAzr 2 seconds ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal power grab'… https://t.co/ZccRwfYBeG 4 minutes ago

VotarEsUnDeber

VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal power gra… 10 minutes ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq #Breaking #News GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal po… https://t.co/lzFR1PnqES 21 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-inspired mail-in ballot order, claim 'illegal power grab'… https://t.co/Qk1bRqJje1 21 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #d96fa0210bb753da95137ccb156abef4 #foxnewscolumnsfoxnewsfirst GOP groups sue Calif. Gov. Newsom over coronavirus-in… https://t.co/90vpvqorn8 21 minutes ago

Krickette01

Krickette RT @BEVHOWARD40: GOP groups sue Calif. gov. over vote-by-mail order https://t.co/eeVQvofgeA 4 hours ago

BEVHOWARD40

Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 GOP groups sue Calif. gov. over vote-by-mail order https://t.co/eeVQvofgeA 5 hours ago