JoAnna Garcia Swisher hopes 'Sweet Magnolias' is a nice respite

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Netflix's new series 'Sweet Magnolias' stars JoAnna Garcia, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley who play three best friends living in a small town who rely on each other through life's ups and downs. It's based on a book series of the same name. (May 26)
 
SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 1 - Joanna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Brueni [Video]

SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 1 - Joanna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Brueni

SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Based on the popular series of books, SWEET MAGNOLIAS follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published

