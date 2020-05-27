Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White Minneapolis Cop Caught on Video Suffocating a Black Man to Death, Public Demands Justice

HNGN Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
White Minneapolis Cop Caught on Video Suffocating a Black Man to Death, Public Demands JusticeA white cop from Minneapolis was caught using force and inhuman tactics on a black man as he had his knee on his neck to pin him down to the ground. The black man can be heard begging for his life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News

Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News 03:16

 Army Chief General Naravane is presiding over the Commanders’ Conference that is likely to also discuss the standoff at LAC among other things; The UN's weather agency has warned that the coronavirus could heighten the health risks associated with the heat wave; UP govt promises social security,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress approaches SC over migrant crisis with urgent plea | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress approaches SC over migrant crisis with urgent plea | Oneindia News

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala moved the Supreme Court in a plea seeking to be heard urgently in the matter regarding the condition of migrants in the country. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published
Ahmaud Arbery K*lling Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime [Video]

Ahmaud Arbery K*lling Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime

According to the attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the US Justice Department is conducting the investigation of his d*ath as a hate crime.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A black man has died in Minneapolis police custody after video shared online from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsWorldNewsFOXNews.com

Swift firings for Minneapolis officers in death of black man

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — To the general public, the video of a white police officer pressing his knee into the neck of a shirtless black man prone on the street,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

derekwebster5

derek webster @RealCandaceO What do you have to say about this? You're always defending "Massa." This White police officer murder… https://t.co/xkywzzMWuD 20 hours ago

NinjaMom97

NinjaMom97 RT @sempersaint: There are folks that ask why race comes up whenever something happens like yesterday in Minneapolis. I say this, if this i… 20 hours ago

sempersaint

SemperSaint There are folks that ask why race comes up whenever something happens like yesterday in Minneapolis. I say this, if… https://t.co/6G3xycnSXB 20 hours ago