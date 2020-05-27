White Minneapolis Cop Caught on Video Suffocating a Black Man to Death, Public Demands Justice

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A white cop from Minneapolis was caught using force and inhuman tactics on a black man as he had his knee on his neck to pin him down to the ground. The black man can be heard begging for his life. A white cop from Minneapolis was caught using force and inhuman tactics on a black man as he had his knee on his neck to pin him down to the ground. The black man can be heard begging for his life. 👓 View full article

