White Minneapolis Cop Caught on Video Suffocating a Black Man to Death, Public Demands Justice
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () A white cop from Minneapolis was caught using force and inhuman tactics on a black man as he had his knee on his neck to pin him down to the ground. The black man can be heard begging for his life.
