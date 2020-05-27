CNBC Hosts Get Into Shouting Match Over Coronavirus Death Toll: ‘100,000 People Died!’ (Video) Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

CNBC’s “Squawk Box” hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen went at one another Wednesday morning as the American



“You panicked about the market. You panicked about COVID. You panicked about the ventilators. You panicked about the PPE. You panicked about ever going out again,” Kernen rattled off, only to be interrupted by Sorkin, who is also a columnist for the New York Times.



“You didn’t panic about anything,” an exasperated Sorkin said, accusing his colleague of downplaying the pandemic threat.



“What good is that?” Kernan replied, “Why not help people keep their head?”



“100,00 people died,” Sorkin said. “100,00 people died, Joe, and all you did was try to help your friend, the president. Every single morning on this show, you used and abused your position, Joe.”



Kernen, a 25-year veteran of the show who secured a sit-down interview with President Trump in January, responded that Sorkin’s characterization of how he covered the coronavirus crisis was “totally unfair.”



“I’m trying to help investors keep their cool, keep their heads, and as it turned out, that’s what they should have done,” he said. “If they had kept their heads…”



Sorkin pointed out that his argument revolved around human lives, not stocks, then seemingly gave up and repeatedly told Kernan to just “do the news.”



Watch their heated exchange on “Squawk Box” below:







"I'm begging you to do the news, Joseph!" pic.twitter.com/DwVO5Ox5FJ



— Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) May 27, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Scarborough Memorializes Lori Klausutis: Trump Is 'Sullying This Good Woman's Name' (Video)



Trump Suggests Shuttering Social Media Platforms After Twitter Adds Fact-Check to His Tweets



Ann Coulter Doubles Down on Trump Criticism: 'Jackass President Being a Big Baby' CNBC’s “Squawk Box” hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen went at one another Wednesday morning as the American coronavirus death toll surpassed 100,000.“You panicked about the market. You panicked about COVID. You panicked about the ventilators. You panicked about the PPE. You panicked about ever going out again,” Kernen rattled off, only to be interrupted by Sorkin, who is also a columnist for the New York Times.“You didn’t panic about anything,” an exasperated Sorkin said, accusing his colleague of downplaying the pandemic threat.“What good is that?” Kernan replied, “Why not help people keep their head?”“100,00 people died,” Sorkin said. “100,00 people died, Joe, and all you did was try to help your friend, the president. Every single morning on this show, you used and abused your position, Joe.”Kernen, a 25-year veteran of the show who secured a sit-down interview with President Trump in January, responded that Sorkin’s characterization of how he covered the coronavirus crisis was “totally unfair.”“I’m trying to help investors keep their cool, keep their heads, and as it turned out, that’s what they should have done,” he said. “If they had kept their heads…”Sorkin pointed out that his argument revolved around human lives, not stocks, then seemingly gave up and repeatedly told Kernan to just “do the news.”Watch their heated exchange on “Squawk Box” below:"I'm begging you to do the news, Joseph!" pic.twitter.com/DwVO5Ox5FJ— Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) May 27, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Joe Scarborough Memorializes Lori Klausutis: Trump Is 'Sullying This Good Woman's Name' (Video)Trump Suggests Shuttering Social Media Platforms After Twitter Adds Fact-Check to His TweetsAnn Coulter Doubles Down on Trump Criticism: 'Jackass President Being a Big Baby' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 37,460



The Department for Health has said 37,460 people died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 412 from 37,048 the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago Memorial Day Festivities Stun Local Officials



As the US death toll from the coronavirus approached 100,000, local officials had their hands full over the weekend with Memorial Day celebrations. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this connie galan RT @washingtonpost: "What good is panic?": CNBC hosts get into shouting match over pandemic response https://t.co/vC3isK3vwN 14 minutes ago Global Analytica "What good is panic?": CNBC hosts get into shouting match over pandemic response https://t.co/sjKrUyyOVa 45 minutes ago The Washington Post "What good is panic?": CNBC hosts get into shouting match over pandemic response https://t.co/vC3isK3vwN 53 minutes ago David Kass ‘What good is panic?’: CNBC hosts get into shouting match over pandemic response The exchange between Andrew Ross S… https://t.co/kedZCkeq8e 2 hours ago Thomas Heath ‘What good is panic?’: CNBC hosts get into shouting match over pandemic response - The Washington Post https://t.co/04SkAWDLPj 2 hours ago Life Explorer 🐶🍺🌍 RT @renaemerle: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen got into a shouting match Wednesday: Sorkin accused his co-host… 2 hours ago Renae Merle CNBC’s “Squawk Box” hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen got into a shouting match Wednesday: Sorkin accused his… https://t.co/p4q8pQQ3Fg 3 hours ago