Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Scores First May Sweeps Viewer Victory Over ABC Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Harris Faulkner’s “Outnumbered Overtime” on Fox News scored its first May sweeps viewer victory over ABC’s afternoon edition of “Good Morning America,” according to Nielsen ratings data.



The Fox News show averaged 1.94 million total viewers from April 23 to May 20, compared to 1.89 million for Amy Robach’s “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” — which has replaced “GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke” on the ABC schedule.



In the key advertiser-coveted demographic of viewers aged 25-54, ABC beat Fox News with 481,000 viewers during the 1-2 p.m. slot, while Faulkner’s show had 319,000. But for the November 2019 and February 2020 sweeps months, Faulkner’s show outperformed ABC’s “GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke” in total viewers during that afternoon timeslot.



*Also Read:* Fox News' Harris Faulkner: Biden's Comments on Black Voters Are 'Just Hurtful' (Video)



Faulkner’s May sweeps is particularly notable given that ABC announced it was temporarily suspending its “GMA3” talk show in mid-March and replacing it with a recurring



Since its launch, Faulkner’s “Outnumbered Overtime” has been the top show in cable in total viewers and the 25-54 age demographic. Fox News also earned its highest primetime viewership for April — a 54% increase compared to last April during the 8-11 p.m. timeslot.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox News' Harris Faulkner: Biden's Comments on Black Voters Are 'Just Hurtful' (Video)



Fox News Host Harris Faulkner's Afternoon Show Is Beating Its Broadcast Competitor, But She's Not Surprised



Ratings: ABC Scores With 'Holey Moley' Return, Fox's 'Labor of Love' Debut Doesn't Earn Lots of Love Harris Faulkner’s “Outnumbered Overtime” on Fox News scored its first May sweeps viewer victory over ABC’s afternoon edition of “Good Morning America,” according to Nielsen ratings data.The Fox News show averaged 1.94 million total viewers from April 23 to May 20, compared to 1.89 million for Amy Robach’s “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” — which has replaced “GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke” on the ABC schedule.In the key advertiser-coveted demographic of viewers aged 25-54, ABC beat Fox News with 481,000 viewers during the 1-2 p.m. slot, while Faulkner’s show had 319,000. But for the November 2019 and February 2020 sweeps months, Faulkner’s show outperformed ABC’s “GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke” in total viewers during that afternoon timeslot.*Also Read:* Fox News' Harris Faulkner: Biden's Comments on Black Voters Are 'Just Hurtful' (Video)Faulkner’s May sweeps is particularly notable given that ABC announced it was temporarily suspending its “GMA3” talk show in mid-March and replacing it with a recurring coronavirus news program hosted by Robach. The show, “Pandemic: What You Need to Know,” began two days after Faulkner broadcast her own coronavirus-themed show.Since its launch, Faulkner’s “Outnumbered Overtime” has been the top show in cable in total viewers and the 25-54 age demographic. Fox News also earned its highest primetime viewership for April — a 54% increase compared to last April during the 8-11 p.m. timeslot.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Fox News' Harris Faulkner: Biden's Comments on Black Voters Are 'Just Hurtful' (Video)Fox News Host Harris Faulkner's Afternoon Show Is Beating Its Broadcast Competitor, But She's Not SurprisedRatings: ABC Scores With 'Holey Moley' Return, Fox's 'Labor of Love' Debut Doesn't Earn Lots of Love 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yes! Pics - 5/27/20



Here are the viewer photos that made the air Wednesday night. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Yes! Pics - 5/26/20



Here are the viewer photos that made the air Tuesday night. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this