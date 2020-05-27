Manhunt widens for university student suspected of double murder
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Peter Manfredonia, who is wanted for two murders in Connecticut, was last seen in Maryland and now the family's attorney has confirmed that Manfredonia has a history of mental health issues. Errol Barnett reports.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut law enforcement are hunting a double murder suspect. According to Newser, University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police say the 23-year-old killed a man with a sword or machete in Willington, Connecticut, on...