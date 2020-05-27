Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manhunt widens for university student suspected of double murder

CBS News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Peter Manfredonia, who is wanted for two murders in Connecticut, was last seen in Maryland and now the family's attorney has confirmed that Manfredonia has a history of mental health issues. Errol Barnett reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping

Police Launch Manhunt For College Student In Double Murder, Kidnapping 00:37

 Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut law enforcement are hunting a double murder suspect. According to Newser, University of Connecticut senior Peter Manfredonia is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police say the 23-year-old killed a man with a sword or machete in Willington, Connecticut, on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive Peter Manfredonia Could Be In Hagerstown, Maryland [Video]

Police: ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive Peter Manfredonia Could Be In Hagerstown, Maryland

A 23-year-old University of Connecticut student suspected in two killings could be in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to authorities. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published
Manhunt Continues For UConn Student Suspected Of Killing 2 People [Video]

Manhunt Continues For UConn Student Suspected Of Killing 2 People

The multi-state manhunt continues for Peter Manfredonia, a Connecticut college students suspected of killing two people and kidnapping a third; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Police Lead Multistate Manhunt For UConn Student Suspected Of Double Murder

Police are urging the public to not approach Manfredonia if he’s seen because he’s armed and dangerous
Daily Caller


Tweets about this