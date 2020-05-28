More violence rocks Minneapolis after George Floyd's death; 1 killed
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.
Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody.
George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers.
Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...