More violence rocks Minneapolis after George Floyd's death; 1 killed

FOXNews.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death 00:30

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers. Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...

