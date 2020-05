IG : BonLavi RT @wsvn: Violent protests over the death of George Floyd rocked parts of Minneapolis as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a p… 1 minute ago Ankush charde George Floyd death: Violent protests rock Minneapolis for second straight night, mayor appeals for calm https://t.co/joOWroRpAg 1 minute ago FOX34 Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night. https://t.co/2m2jliBBUq 2 minutes ago Justin Kase RT @JKaseOR: Dear #OregonLive, It's called a riot that was looting and they were burning it to the ground. Your journalism is a D only bec… 3 minutes ago The Columbian Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night - https://t.co/Zuu3CdqrqE 8 minutes ago Jeannieology 'HE'D BE ALIVE IF HE WAS WHITE' VIOLENT PROTESTS ROCK MINNEAPOLIS https://t.co/4QmFZASvar 10 minutes ago Las Vegas Sun Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night https://t.co/vJGq1k5uNS https://t.co/752T3eKcZK 10 minutes ago Panhandle Post Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night https://t.co/pnM85zTnDL https://t.co/DO7KR98U29 13 minutes ago