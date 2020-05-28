Global  

Mayor Wants Minneapolis Cops Who Killed Black Man Jailed, Will Justice Be Served

HNGN Thursday, 28 May 2020
Mayor Wants Minneapolis Cops Who Killed Black Man Jailed, Will Justice Be ServedProtesters call for justice for the death of George Floyd who was murdered by cops during a non-violent arrest
News video: DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police 00:35

 The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The news comes after a second day of violent protests over the black man's death in Minneapolis. The...

Minneapolis mayor says anger over killing goes back '400 years' [Video]

Minneapolis mayor says anger over killing goes back '400 years'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday said "what we've seen over the last two days and the emotion-ridden conflict over last night is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness... that has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police [Video]

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:55Published

MMarsha92424832

In the name of commonsense. You know if you & I was there when this happened & chose not to stop it, it would be called accessory murder. Why'… https://t.co/vUozw2DEtI 37 minutes ago

SherylPrattERA

Sheryl Pratt - Songs Yes, they murdered Him!!!! Minneapolis mayor wants officer charged; all 4 cops in George Floyd's death ID'd; GoFun… https://t.co/iFsvuGy0HU 38 minutes ago

SherylPrattERA

Sheryl Pratt - Songs Minneapolis mayor wants officer charged; all 4 cops in George Floyd's death ID'd; GoFundMe page raises $123K: What… https://t.co/VrFaH9jcN3 39 minutes ago

Clarenc68924032

Clarence Thomas Minneapolis mayor wants officer charged; all 4 cops in George Floyd's death ID'd; GoFundMe page raises $123K: What… https://t.co/ohPGBHdgDj 2 hours ago

rebellllionesss

Rhiannon Minneapolis mayor wants officer charged; all 4 cops in George Floyd's death ID'd; GoFundMe page raises $123K: What… https://t.co/SJbF2YAeea 2 hours ago

Moontwo711

Lucas Moontwo Minneapolis mayor wants officer charged; all 4 cops in George Floyd's death ID'd; GoFundMe page raises $123K: What… https://t.co/BKOKhyeHum 2 hours ago

ruthymunoz

Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） Minneapolis mayor wants officer charged; all 4 cops in George Floyd's death ID'd; GoFundMe page raises $123K: What… https://t.co/s6mb252wEY 3 hours ago

kpopgaypop1

Shawn Ethan ✿ RT @angelicarose0: @rain_av_ery I can’t even put into words for what is happening only 45 minutes away from me in minneapolis. those cops w… 4 hours ago