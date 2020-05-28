Mayor Wants Minneapolis Cops Who Killed Black Man Jailed, Will Justice Be Served

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.
Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'
The news comes after a second day of violent protests over the black man's death in Minneapolis.
Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for..