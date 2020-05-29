Global  

CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Arrested in Minneapolis

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Officers wearing riot gear labeled “State Patrol” arrested a correspondent, Omar Jimenez, as he and a camera crew were reporting on the protests over the death of George Floyd.
Video credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez arrested on air

CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez arrested on air 01:45

 CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez arrested on air

