CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Arrested in Minneapolis

ela não precisa roubar biquíni RT @cnni: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, who is black and Latino, and his team were arrested by officers early this morning in Minneapolis. Not… 1 second ago

tekldy RT @relevanne: @StuffJudeSays CNN reporter Omar Jimenez & his camera crew arrested on live TV w/o any explanation at all by MN State Police… 5 seconds ago

Kate Mae RT @NPR: “A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis,” the network noted, referring to Omar… 5 seconds ago

stanley tuccinator ‎⎊ RT @asjadnazir: This is unbelievable. Minneapolis police just arrested black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez live on air even after he identified… 10 seconds ago

alexa 🐌 RT @politico: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was live on CNN's "New Day" morning show just after 6 a.m. when he was arrested, handcuffed and led… 11 seconds ago

MMMelodee RT @CNN: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, who is black and Latino, and his team were arrested by officers early this morning in Minneapolis. Not… 13 seconds ago

Turner Rentz - https://turnerrrentz.com Our District's Citizen, Omar Jimenez, has technically received an apology from the Minnesota Governor. However, we… https://t.co/Y3HOByCkW2 17 seconds ago