Lyft violates Washington DC sick day law during pandemic, lawsuit claims Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lyft Inc was sued on Friday by a former driver who accused the ride-sharing company of failing to provide required paid sick leave to drivers in Washington, D.C., a policy she said could fuel the spread of the coronavirus 👓 View full article

