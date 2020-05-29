SpaceX Starship prototype explodes in engine test

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure TestElon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..
I Love Pop Culture RT @KTLA: The SpaceX Starship Serial Number 4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test. https://t.co/ZLSyLaYrAt 7 seconds ago
Dr Nazreen Kadir RT @guardian: SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype explodes during test https://t.co/iXOTD09y9x 56 seconds ago
🇧🇷Andre Stigert🇧🇷🇺🇸🇪🇺 RT @clicio: Foi um teste. Chii...
***
SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype explodes during test https://t.co/W9xguIOL6M 1 minute ago
Rogers SpaceX's Starship SN4 prototype explodes after rocket engine test https://t.co/dJuwMpLBA5 1 minute ago
KIII 3 News WATCH: SpaceX prototype explodes after test.
The Starship SN4 prototype - unrelated to the SpaceX rocket set to la… https://t.co/61N0d02smG 1 minute ago
Victor Bouroncle RT @CBSNews: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes after engine test firing in Texas https://t.co/vgdGVecvnz 2 minutes ago
Jorge Ramírez RT @GuardianUS: SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype explodes during test https://t.co/HjeSZK9klY 2 minutes ago
Bear BearBear Nerd Fun! [Big Bear] RT @nation_orville: SpaceX's Starship SN4 launch vehicle prototype explodes after static engine fire test https://t.co/Jekn48gy6Z 3 minutes ago