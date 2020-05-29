Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Starship prototype explodes in engine test

CBS News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The failure is not expected to have any impact on SpaceX's Crew Dragon launch plans this weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test

SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during test 01:01

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test [Video]

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test

Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX loses another Starship prototype in massive explosion

SpaceX loses another Starship prototype in massive explosionA screengrab from SPadre’s livestream of the engine test | Image: SPadre A fourth prototype of SpaceX’s next generation Starship rocket exploded right...
The Verge

WATCH: SpaceX Starship Prototype Aircraft Explodes During Test Launch in Texas

According to editor Eric Berger, the Starship SN4 prototype was in its fifth static fire test when there was an uncontrolled leak. In the end, the spaceship...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iLovePopCulture

I Love Pop Culture RT @KTLA: The SpaceX Starship Serial Number 4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test. https://t.co/ZLSyLaYrAt 7 seconds ago

lettywho1

Dr Nazreen Kadir RT @guardian: SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype explodes during test https://t.co/iXOTD09y9x 56 seconds ago

StigertAndre

🇧🇷Andre Stigert🇧🇷🇺🇸🇪🇺 RT @clicio: Foi um teste. Chii... *** SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype explodes during test https://t.co/W9xguIOL6M 1 minute ago

r_shemkhande

Rogers SpaceX's Starship SN4 prototype explodes after rocket engine test https://t.co/dJuwMpLBA5 1 minute ago

kiii3news

KIII 3 News WATCH: SpaceX prototype explodes after test. The Starship SN4 prototype - unrelated to the SpaceX rocket set to la… https://t.co/61N0d02smG 1 minute ago

victorbouroncle

Victor Bouroncle RT @CBSNews: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes after engine test firing in Texas https://t.co/vgdGVecvnz 2 minutes ago

dexter_mm

Jorge Ramírez RT @GuardianUS: SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype explodes during test https://t.co/HjeSZK9klY 2 minutes ago

BearBigBear44

Bear BearBear Nerd Fun! [Big Bear] RT @nation_orville: SpaceX's Starship SN4 launch vehicle prototype explodes after static engine fire test https://t.co/Jekn48gy6Z 3 minutes ago