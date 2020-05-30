Wife of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin reportedly filing for divorce
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () The wife of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has reportedly filed for divorce over his role in the case, according to media reports.
Ex-Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday. Video of Chauvin leaning his knee into the back of Floyd's neck on a Minneapolis pavement emerged after Floyd died of suffocation. Chauvin...
