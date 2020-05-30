Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protestPolice in New York on Friday (May 29th) used pepper spray on crowds of people demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd.
Footage showed officers spraying the angry demonstrators outside..
Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York CityNow that one officer has been arrested in the death of George Floyd, demonstrators upset over police violence are taking to the streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Khonhaque More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan https://t.co/7BWLRaZ9ji 28 minutes ago
Monica Cassaberry More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan https://t.co/RKyyQg8cl4 39 minutes ago
Doris Jude porter RT @CBSNewYork: More than 200 arrests reported in sometimes violent demonstrations over George Floyd's death, more protests set for Saturda… 57 minutes ago
CBS New York More than 200 arrests reported in sometimes violent demonstrations over George Floyd's death, more protests set for… https://t.co/I9Q8wwQJvw 1 hour ago
politicallandscaping @connie_delaney @JoeBiden VERY MUCH #FirstAmendment protected speech.
Brown V Caltrans - https://t.co/reG2LEOfqy
So… https://t.co/f8l4eW9Zvg 1 week ago
Volsrus92 @martingeddes Agreed. I get lost sometimes in arrests not being made. How do you arrest 2/3 of the Congress? You… https://t.co/huO0Dagyeo 1 week ago