More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan

CBS 2 Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams held a news conference and suggested the way the NYPD was arrayed ahead of Friday's protests helped contribute to escalating tensions. 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan

More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan 02:11

 The NYPD is reporting more than 200 protest-related arrests following sometimes violent demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protest [Video]

Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protest

Police in New York on Friday (May 29th) used pepper spray on crowds of people demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd. Footage showed officers spraying the angry demonstrators outside..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published
Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York City [Video]

Arrests Made During George Floyd Protests In New York City

Now that one officer has been arrested in the death of George Floyd, demonstrators upset over police violence are taking to the streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

