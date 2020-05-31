White House on lockdown, nationwide protests over black man's death
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () The White House has been put under a lockdown as protests over the death of an unarmed black man in custody reached Washington on the fourth day of nationwide demonstrations against the incident in Minneapolis. The nationwide protests were against the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd on Monday after being...
The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.
Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'
The news comes after a second day of violent protests over the black man's death in Minneapolis.
The...