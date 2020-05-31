Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’s fueling violence

FOXNews.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien downplayed on Sunday reports that far-right and white supremacist groups were involved in stoking the violence at protests nationwide this weekend following the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence

Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence 02:38

 President Trump offered to send U.S. military troops to Minneapolis "quickly" to help deal with an outbreak of violence that was said to be instigated by anarchists and outside agitators. Conway G. Gittens has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

Military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest -Trump [Video]

Military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis "very quickly" to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder [Video]

Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder

Protesters and police officers were in a standoff outside the White House in the early hours of Saturday as a fourth day of protests sweeping across the U.S. It follows the death on Monday of an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BonkersAre

Government Accountability Office #Biden is paying to bail them out of jail so...Biden supports White Supremacists? White House downplays Minnesota… https://t.co/5VZ2quVdVf 2 seconds ago

Pinera35141910

Pinera White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’s fueling violence… https://t.co/ZhWNqmdAjc 43 seconds ago

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’… https://t.co/YjcrNKv7UA 3 minutes ago

ConservoDad

ConservoDad You sadly have to expect nothing less than fact-less lies from a weak leftist Governor and state full of liberal po… https://t.co/2VspiANW5o 7 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’s fueling violence https://t.co/jUKLTdoAT1 8 minutes ago

CGI1958

Sam Spade White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’s fueling violence… https://t.co/0sp1g88OHW 10 minutes ago

Jan_Charvatj

Jan Charvát “We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even… https://t.co/V7Lu5Fl7LS 11 minutes ago

shillelagh1

Shamrox-Catholic White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’s fueling violence… https://t.co/MRWMHuAy2U 11 minutes ago