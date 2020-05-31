White House downplays Minnesota claims of far-right role in riots, in dispute over who’s fueling violence
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien downplayed on Sunday reports that far-right and white supremacist groups were involved in stoking the violence at protests nationwide this weekend following the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last Monday.
President Trump offered to send U.S. military troops to Minneapolis "quickly" to help deal with an outbreak of violence that was said to be instigated by anarchists and outside agitators. Conway G. Gittens has the story.