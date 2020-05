Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The White House’s perimeter Saturday night swarmed with volatile demonstrators — following a nationwide outcry over the killing of an unarmed 46-year old black man, George Floyd, while being arrested by four Minneapolis police officers on Monday. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and The White House’s perimeter Saturday night swarmed with volatile demonstrators — following a nationwide outcry over the killing of an unarmed 46-year old black man, George Floyd, while being arrested by four Minneapolis police officers on Monday. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter . Barricades have […] 👓 View full article