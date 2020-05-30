Talha Malik Falcon 9 #spaceX #nasa Wonderful things happen when people come together. Truly a moment of Awe. Yet it's also sa… https://t.co/UkY0uVvZzr 2 hours ago

Sam @idomdavis @SpaceX Did you watch the first falcon heavy launch with her as well? I recommend this video from Smarte… https://t.co/ERm37Pk1il 5 hours ago

Gothamist Extra, Extra: SpaceX Falcon 9 Finally Launched https://t.co/qaSqjE1IGX 5 hours ago

Kevin RT @NASA: 🌤️ @45thSpaceWing predicts a 60% chance of favorable weather for our #LaunchAmerica mission. Prior to tomorrow's launch, @SpaceX… 8 hours ago

Kevin RT @SpaceX: Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon will lift off from Launch Complex 39A – the same place Saturn V launched humanity to the Moon and from… 3 days ago

David Reid #spacex #launchamerica #nasa @Erdayastronaut @NASA .. Love the launch day livestream so far .. Question: I see it'… https://t.co/OZfiK7BXfm 3 days ago