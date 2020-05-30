Extra, Extra: SpaceX Falcon 9 Finally Launched
Saturday, 30 May 2020 (
8 hours ago)
Plus, Minnesota's governor thinks some protesters deliberately went to Minneapolis to "destabilize civil society." [ more › ]
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
3 days ago
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International Space Station is Saturday at 3:22pm ET. WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch 01:25
WEB EXTRA: Protesters Take Over I-95 In Downtown Miami Demonstrators stopped traffic on i-95 in downtown Miami. They were demanding change in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 20:45 Published 6 hours ago
WEB EXTRA: Protest Held In Coral Gables Dozens gathered in Coral Gables to protest the death of Minneapolis man, George Floyd, who died while in police custody. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:44 Published 8 hours ago
