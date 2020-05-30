Global  

Extra, Extra: SpaceX Falcon 9 Finally Launched

Gothamist Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Extra, Extra: SpaceX Falcon 9 Finally LaunchedPlus, Minnesota's governor thinks some protesters deliberately went to Minneapolis to "destabilize civil society." [ more › ]
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Exit The Spacecraft After Scrubbed Launch 01:25

 NASA astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley left the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday after the launch was scrubbed because of bad weather. The next opportunity to launch to the International Space Station is Saturday at 3:22pm ET.

