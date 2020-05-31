Global  

Astronauts Set To Land At International Space Station After Historic Launch

NPR Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
NASA and SpaceX successfully launched NASA astronauts from US soil into space for the first time since 2011 on Saturday afternoon.
News video: Ready For Launch?

Ready For Launch? 02:10

 Mark your calendars for Saturday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. That's when NASA and SpaceX will make another attempt to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX Launches Into History [Video]

SpaceX Launches Into History

NASA successfully launched astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket on Saturday afternoon.

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission [Video]

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission

Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit. Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch. Lift-off took place at Florida's Kennedy Space..

SpaceX launches two NASA astronauts on historic mission

Astronauts launched to the International Space Station in a historic first for NASA and SpaceX.
Russian space agency congratulates SpaceX on launch

Russia's space agency, until now the only one able to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, has congratulated the US SpaceX company over its...
