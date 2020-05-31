Russia's space agency, until now the only one able to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, has congratulated the US SpaceX company over its... SBS Also reported by •CTV News •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jerry Witman Jr New story on NPR: Astronauts Set To Land At International Space Station After Historic Launch https://t.co/6fkLKhVTHC 32 minutes ago
dbuzzketball RT @tribunephl: SpaceX launch, the first manned space flight from US soil in nine years, a success. First-stage rocket now trying to land b… 14 hours ago
Daily Tribune SpaceX launch, the first manned space flight from US soil in nine years, a success. First-stage rocket now trying t… https://t.co/dclyTCB8oy 17 hours ago
Greg Enslen “The space agency has long stressed that international collaboration will be key to its Artemis program, which aims… https://t.co/W0SKVlOmkV 2 days ago
naim boubobo@ASKhujand American astronauts will again launch an American rocket from American land to the International Space S… https://t.co/3foGUussOO 4 days ago