Advertising messages during coronavirus

CBS News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Companies have been pivoting to a new style of advertisement ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 altered our world and upended consumers' shopping habits. Correspondent Anna Werner talks with advertising and marketing experts about what new messaging is being broadcast during the pandemic; and with actor Matthew McConaughey, who has created a series of public-service ads aimed at increasing awareness about social distancing.
