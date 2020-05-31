Global  

Over 300 Arrested In Third Day Of Explosive George Floyd Protests In NYC

Gothamist Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Over 300 Arrested In Third Day Of Explosive George Floyd Protests In NYCSome marchers threw bottles at police. Police responded throughout the night with the liberal application of pepper spray, batons, and handcuffs. [ more › ]
 The Minnesota National Guard has activated more than 500 soldiers to try to control the situation in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, protests have turned violent with a number of buildings burned and businesses destroyed. CBS's Ian Lee has...

