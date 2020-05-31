Global  

George Floyd killed by ‘systemic racism’, Minneapolis curfew extended to stop out-of-town rioters: Minn. leaders

FOXNews.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Minnesota’s governor and the mayors of the Twin Cities pledged their support to fight against the “systemic racism” that lead to the death of George Floyd after another night of violent rioting in Minneapolis and other metropolitan areas around the country.  
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd 03:43

 A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.

With Curfew Set For 8 p.m. In New York City, Peaceful George Floyd Protesters Out In Force [Video]

With Curfew Set For 8 p.m. In New York City, Peaceful George Floyd Protesters Out In Force

Large groups marched through the streets of New York City throughout the day on Tuesday as part of demonstrations across the country protesting the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Ali Bauman, Dan Rice..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:36Published
A mural painting in honour of George Floyd degraded a few hours after being unveiled in France [Video]

A mural painting in honour of George Floyd degraded a few hours after being unveiled in France

On Monday (June 1), a group of street artists painted a mural in honour of George Floyd, whose death by police in Minneapolis caused an international protest. Just a few hours after being unveiled,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

