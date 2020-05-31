George Floyd killed by ‘systemic racism’, Minneapolis curfew extended to stop out-of-town rioters: Minn. leaders
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Minnesota’s governor and the mayors of the Twin Cities pledged their support to fight against the “systemic racism” that lead to the death of George Floyd after another night of violent rioting in Minneapolis and other metropolitan areas around the country.
A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.