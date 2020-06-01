George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private Autopsy
Monday, 1 June 2020 () A week after George Floyd's death, the Minneapolis Medical Examiner's office finally released Floyd's cause of death. However, Floyd's family does not believe that the findings are accurate.
