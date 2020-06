George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private Autopsy

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

A week after George Floyd's death, the Minneapolis Medical Examiner's office finally released Floyd's cause of death. However, Floyd's family does not believe that the findings are accurate. A week after George Floyd's death, the Minneapolis Medical Examiner's office finally released Floyd's cause of death. However, Floyd's family does not believe that the findings are accurate. πŸ‘“ View full article