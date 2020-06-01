Global  

George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private Autopsy

HNGN Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
George Floyd Autopsy: Family Rejects Findings by Medical Examiners, Will Seek Private AutopsyA week after George Floyd's death, the Minneapolis Medical Examiner's office finally released Floyd's cause of death. However, Floyd's family does not believe that the findings are accurate.
3
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' 01:07

 Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation' According to CNN, an independent autopsy was performed on George Floyd's body after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found "no physical findings" to "support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." The new...

