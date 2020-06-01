Tanker truck drives into crowd in Minneapolis
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
8 hours ago)
Officials in Minnesota say no protesters appear to have been hit after a semitrailer drove into a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis. (June 1)
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
11 hours ago
As protests over the death of George Floyd rage across the US, a truck driver is arrested after driving a semi-truck through a crowd in Minneapolis. Truck drives through crowd amid US protests 01:28
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tanker truck plows into Minneapolis protesters A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, amid another night of demonstrations against police.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23 Published 12 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this