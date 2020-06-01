Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tanker truck drives into crowd in Minneapolis

USATODAY.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Officials in Minnesota say no protesters appear to have been hit after a semitrailer drove into a crowd demonstrating on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis. (June 1)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Truck drives through crowd amid US protests

Truck drives through crowd amid US protests 01:28

 As protests over the death of George Floyd rage across the US, a truck driver is arrested after driving a semi-truck through a crowd in Minneapolis.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moment man drives tanker truck into a crowd of Minneapolis protesters [Video]

Moment man drives tanker truck into a crowd of Minneapolis protesters

This is the moment a man drove a large tanker truck through a crowd in Minneapolis on Sunday (May 31) as protesters demonstrated. Local authorities reported no injuries of the protesters but said..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published
Tanker truck plows into Minneapolis protesters [Video]

Tanker truck plows into Minneapolis protesters

A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, amid another night of demonstrations against police..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Truck drives through crowd on I-35W in Minneapolis, apparently hitting none. Driver mobbed, arrested, taken to hospital.

A tanker truck drove  through -- or nearly through — a crowd of demonstrators marching on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Sunday, but apparently hit none of...
Denver Post

Semi-truck drives into crowd during Minneapolis protest for George Floyd

A semi-truck drove into a large crowd of protesters calling for justice for George Floyd in Minneapolis.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

kayleneaguilarr

Kay🦋 RT @Reuters: Protesters set fires near the White House in Washington, D.C., the smoke mixing with billowing clouds of tear gas as police so… 5 seconds ago

nlraulo

Raúl Núñez Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway https://t.co/GQ6thDhImV via @Reuters 30 seconds ago

Meryemkrt4

Merii RT @Reuters: Police fire tear gas at protesters gathered outside the White House https://t.co/4LLbkxtgIL https://t.co/v5WJ00Nxlm 1 minute ago

ulovnthis

Sage RT @Reuters: Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway: Reuters witness https://t.co/YPQU0Grhne https://t.co/gWYHRzH0zf 2 minutes ago

DorothyGrady7

Dorothy Grady Truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway https://t.co/9bygswtbWj via @YahooNews 3 minutes ago

DavidWls22

DAVID WILSON RT @BuckyBuck2001: Natl Guard kills black kid Louisville MAGA kills black kid Omaha MAGA drives tanker truck into crowd MN MAGA assault wea… 9 minutes ago

jahney1

lacey RT @lizmoblubuckeye: What fresh***is this?? Tanker truck drives into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis The driver is now under arre… 9 minutes ago

SashaBelleSun

Cindy AZ Girl💐 A truck driver drives a tanker into a crowd of peaceful protestors almost killing several people. I’m thinking the… https://t.co/6H4s8WkRWv 11 minutes ago