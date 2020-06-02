Global  

George Floyd Autopsy Revelation: He Was Dead Minutes Before Being Rushed to Hospital

HNGN Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
George Floyd Autopsy Revelation: He Was Dead Minutes Before Being Rushed to HospitalForensic pathologist, Dr, Michael Baden stated that based on the results of an independent autopsy, George Floyd was dead for minutes before he was taken to the hospital. The said autopsy also classified Floyd’s death as a homicide due to asphyxia.
