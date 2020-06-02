Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to ‘Stay Quiet’ When ‘SNL’ Blackface Impression Resurfaced (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to ‘Stay Quiet’ When ‘SNL’ Blackface Impression Resurfaced (Video)Jimmy Fallon opened “The Tonight Show” with a very different kind of monologue on Monday, one that was self-reflective and somber. In it, he addressed the controversy surrounding a 2000 “Saturday Night Live” sketch where he portrayed Chris Rock in blackface.

“Seeing what is going on in our country, I’m not going to have a normal show tonight. I’m going to have a different kind of show,” Fallon began. “I’m going to start this personally and then expand out, because that is where we all need to start — with ourselves and looking at ourselves in the mirror. And I had to really examine myself — really examine myself — in the mirror this week.”

“A story came out about me on ‘SNL’ doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface, and I was horrified,” he continued. “Not of the fact that people were trying to cancel me or cancel the show, which is scary enough. But the thing that haunted me the most was, how do I say, ‘I love this person. I respect this guy more than I respect most humans. I am not a racist. I don’t feel this way.'”

*Also Read:* Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface in Old 'SNL' Skit: 'I Made a Terrible Decision'

Fallon’s apology can be found here.

“Instead, what I kept getting advised was to just stay quiet and to not say anything,” Fallon said. “And that’s the advice because we’re all afraid. And, I took it from them, I took the advice. And I thought, ‘God, I’m going to do this wrong. You’re right, I’m going to say something and get myself into even more trouble. I’m going to make this worse, I don’t know what to do. So I thought about it, and I realized I can’t not say that I’m horrified and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed. And what that small gesture did for me, is break my own silence.”

“The silence is the biggest crime that white guys like me and the rest of us are doing — staying silent,” he said. “We need to say something, we need to keep saying something.”

*Also Read:* Watch: MSNBC Reporter Struck by 'Fireworks' While Reporting on George Floyd Protests in Seattle (Video)

“I’m clearly not an expert,” Fallon concluded his opening. “I’m clearly a late-night talk show host and I screwed it up already.”

Watch the video above.

Fallon’s first guest on Monday was an expert. Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, joins at the three-minute, 46-second mark.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Watch ViacomCBS' Powerful 8-Minute, 46-Second Blackout Video Tribute to George Floyd Here

Music Industry to Stage 'Blackout Tuesday' in Wake of George Floyd Death

George Floyd Cause of Death: Independent Examiners Say 'Asphyxia,' County Examiner Says Heart Attack
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jamie Foxx says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' sketch 'wasn't blackface' [Video]

Jamie Foxx says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' sketch 'wasn't blackface'

Foxx is defending Fallon over a controversial 'Saturday Night Live' skit.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published
Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' [Video]

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface'

Jamie Foxx Says Jimmy Fallon's 'SNL' Sketch 'Wasn't Blackface' Foxx is defending Fallon over a controversial 'Saturday Night Live' skit. In the episode from the year 2000, Fallon impersonates actor..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Jimmy Fallon addresses ‘SNL’ blackface sketch, says he was advised to ‘just stay quiet’

Jimmy Fallon is once again addressing recent criticism centered on him wearing blackface 20 years ago during a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which he...
FOXNews.com

Jimmy Fallon apologies for ‘offensive decision’ to wear blackface in SNL sketch

US late night host Jimmy Fallon has apologised after video resurfaced of him wearing blackface during a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

gigi3557

@gigi355 RT @MONSESAYS: Jimmy Fallon Who Works For NBC/Comcast/Sky Group/Disney says he was “advised” to stay quiet but admits Imitating Chris Rock… 5 hours ago

GibbSelleck

Jessica Gibb-Selleck RT @people: Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to 'Just Stay Quiet' When SNL Blackface Sketch Resurfaced https://t.co/aCmJAWXggl 5 hours ago

MONSESAYS

THAT KID MONSE Jimmy Fallon Who Works For NBC/Comcast/Sky Group/Disney says he was “advised” to stay quiet but admits Imitating Ch… https://t.co/0oquH7zDjV 5 hours ago

people

People Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to 'Just Stay Quiet' When SNL Blackface Sketch Resurfaced https://t.co/aCmJAWXggl 5 hours ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Jimmy Fallon says he was ‘advised to stay quiet’ amid blackface controversy https://t.co/NUohMEJEu8 6 hours ago

AaronHenager1

Aaron Henager He's sufficiently leftist and he was somber, folks. All is forgiven. cc:@realrosanne Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advi… https://t.co/tX6T6o5hkm 7 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #JimmyFallon Says He Was Advised to ‘Stay Quiet’ When ‘#SNL’ Blackface Impression Resurfaced (Video)… https://t.co/x37lIX6gns 11 hours ago

Motoko2H

Covid-19 Jimmy Fallon Says He Was Advised to ‘Stay Quiet’ When ‘SNL’ Blackface Impression Resurfaced (Video) https://t.co/zew81IHOCu 11 hours ago