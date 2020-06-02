Global  

#BlackoutTuesday Takes Over Social Media As Corporations Urged To Go Silent In Solidarity Against Racism

CBS 2 Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
You may have noticed your social media feed was filled with black tiles in observance of Black Out Tuesday. It is a call to action to disrupt and dismantle racism.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: #BlackOutTuesday Takes Over Social Media As Corporations Are Urged To Go Silent In Solidarity Against Racism

#BlackOutTuesday Takes Over Social Media As Corporations Are Urged To Go Silent In Solidarity Against Racism 02:09

 You may have noticed your social media feed was filled with black tiles in observance of Black Out Tuesday. It is a call to action to disrupt and dismantle racism. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

