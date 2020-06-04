Global  

Derek Chauvin Received Medals of Valor Throughout His Career Before Incident with George Floyd

Thursday, 4 June 2020
Derek Chauvin Received Medals of Valor Throughout His Career Before Incident with George FloydWith the nation’s eyes turned towards him and calling him responsible for the death of Geroge Floyd, it was revealed that Derek Chauvin was a well-decorated police officer. Chauvin has received medals for bravery but he also received 17 complaints filed against him.
