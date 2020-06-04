Derek Chauvin Received Medals of Valor Throughout His Career Before Incident with George Floyd
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () With the nation’s eyes turned towards him and calling him responsible for the death of Geroge Floyd, it was revealed that Derek Chauvin was a well-decorated police officer. Chauvin has received medals for bravery but he also received 17 complaints filed against him.
A large majority of Americans sympathize with the mass protests sweeping the nation.
64% of American adults were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now".
According to a Reuters poll, most Americans also disapprove of President Trump’s response to the unrest.
More than 55% of...