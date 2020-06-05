Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Times Publisher Says Tom Cotton Op-Ed Should Not Have Been Published

The Wrap Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger said the Sen. Tom Cotton op-ed calling to “send in the troops” should not have been published.

He called it “contemptuous” in a staff call Friday.

A New York Times reporter tweeted his comments: “A.G. Sulzberger just told the Newsroom that the Cotton oped was ‘contemptuous,'” Sheera Frenkel said. “‘This piece should not have been published.'”

*Also Read:* New York Times Pitched Sen. Tom Cotton on 'Send in the Troops' Op-Ed Topic

More details about the “rushed editorial process” that led to the New York Times’ publication of Cotton’s call to send the United States military to protests were revealed on the call, as well as in an interview with Cotton’s staff published by the National Review.

Both comments from the Times staffer call and National Review  interview revealed that the Times pitched the topic for the editorial to Cotton, not the other way around.

Thursday, the Times cited a “rushed editorial process” for the publication of the piece, which it said “did not meet [its] standards.”

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication. This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short term and long term changes, to include expanding our fact checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish,” said a spokesperson in a statement to TheWrap.

Calling it “a clear threat to the health and safety of journalists we represent” Wednesday, the New York Times guild harshly criticized the paper’s decision to publish the opinion piece, which urged the U.S. military to crush the George Floyd protests.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

New York Times Pitched Sen. Tom Cotton on 'Send in the Troops' Op-Ed Topic

NY Times Says Tom Cotton 'Send in the Troops' Op-Ed 'Did Not Meet Our Standards,' Promises Reform

NY Times Union Condemns Paper for Publishing Tom Cotton Op-Ed Urging Military to Crush Protests
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks

House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks 01:15

 House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks The nine-term Republican representative lost his Iowa seat in Tuesday's five-way primary. Republican state Senator Randy Feenstra won the seat. Though King has a long history of racist comments during his 18 years as a lawmaker,...

Related videos from verified sources

New York City Taking Major Step In Road To Reopening [Video]

New York City Taking Major Step In Road To Reopening

CBS4's Tom Hanson shares the latest developments out of the NYC.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Divert Police Funds to Social Services [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Divert Police Funds to Social Services

Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Divert Police Funds to Social Services New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced his commitment to “shifting resources” away from the city’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed [Video]

NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday. The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. In it, Cotton..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

New York Times Pitched Sen. Tom Cotton on ‘Send in the Troops’ Op-Ed Topic

New York Times Pitched Sen. Tom Cotton on ‘Send in the Troops’ Op-Ed TopicMore details about the “rushed editorial process” that led to the New York Times’ publication of Sen. Tom Cotton’s call to “send in the troops” to...
The Wrap

“This puts Black @nytimes staff in danger”: New York Times staffers band together to protest Tom Cotton’s anti-protest editorial

New York Times staffers are banding together in protest after the paper ran an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) arguing that the United States government...
NiemanLab Also reported by •Daily CallerThe Wrap

‘Journalism is in Trouble’: Fox’s Howard Kurtz Says NY Times-Tom Cotton ‘Fiasco’ Shows Why the Country ‘No Longer Trusts the Media’

Fox News' Howard Kurtz said Monday the New York Times kerfuffle involving Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) indicates "journalism is in trouble."
Mediaite


Tweets about this