One shot after man drives into Seattle protest crowd; police take suspect into custody

SeattlePI.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
A man drove a car into the sea of protesters at 11th Avenue and Pine Street and as he got out, brandished a gun as he walked around the intersection.

Several witnesses on Twitter said a protester tried to disarm the man, who shot him. The Seattle Fire Department said the approximately 27-year-old victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center. A video by a journalist at the scene captured the victim being walked to medics with a gunshot wound to his arm.
