WCMU Public Radio News Brief: George Floyd Funeral, N.Y. Police Bills, State Environmental Records https://t.co/UWEKqOPKWh 3 minutes ago Lindsay New story on NPR: News Brief: George Floyd Funeral, N.Y. Police Bills, State Environmental Records https://t.co/jyW997d76b 18 minutes ago Lonterra New story on NPR: News Brief: George Floyd Funeral, N.Y. Police Bills, State Environmental Records https://t.co/481MRwPItH 20 minutes ago Jacon✝️🇺🇸 RT @NEWS_MAKER: Recording of an online conference call held by the Chicago mayor’s office to brief all 50 aldermen on the city’s response t… 1 hour ago Sofia Rita Belmonte RT @BostonGlobe: Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform https://t.co/OA9fSBA3Qz https://t.co/anX0Iz406i 5 hours ago